Super Buck Moon 2022: When, where to watch biggest ‘Supermoon’ of the year

File PhotoBiggest ‘Supermoon’ of 2022 on July 13: Know when, where to watch the Super Buck Moon

Many countries across the globe are set to witness the biggest ‘Supermoon’ of the year on July 13. The supermoon will be seen when the mean is closest to the Earth for a month.

The much-awaited full moon is also known as the Buck Supermoon, Thunder Moon, Hay Moon or Mead Moon.

When can you see the Supermoon?

According to a NASA report, the next supermoon can be seen on July 13. It will appear opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 2:38 pm EDT (12:08 am IST)

As per the India Standard Time, it will be seen on July 14.

You will be able to see the Moon appear in its full form for nearly three days, starting early Tuesday morning to early Friday morning.

Know more about a Supermoon

‘Supermoon’ can be seen when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s nearest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit. The closest point is termed as perigee.

The term ‘Supermoon’ was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. It is not considered to be an official astronomical term.

According to common understanding of the term, ‘Supermoon’ refers to either a new or full moon which happens when the Moon is within 90% of perigee.

It is important to note that the Supermoon occurs three to four times a year. It happens consecutively throughout the year.

In its 27-day orbit around the Earth, the Moon reaches both its perigee, about 226,000 miles (363,300 km) from Earth and its farthest point (apogee) about 251,000 (405,500 km) miles from Earth.

When the full moon is at its perigee, it appears about 17 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than the faintest Moon of the year. The difference in brightness is not much to be observed by naked eye.

The Supermoon can cause higher tides than usual. The last supermoon, termed as ‘Strawberry Moon’ was witnessed in June. It was about 3,63,000 kilometers from the Earth.