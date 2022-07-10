NASA’s James Webb telescope first images out soon: Know about release time, launch event expense

File Photo

Astronomy enthusiasts are set to witness long-awaited leap as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) will be releasing the ‘first light’ images of James Webb telescope next week.

The pictures from the world’s most powerful observatory will help us to know how impactful the space telescope is.

The space telescope will help us delve into the world of imagination as it will be able to explore space for over 20 years. Images from the James Webb Telescope will give us an insight into what future can be like

When can you see the James Webb Telescope’s first image?

You can see the first set of images from the James Webb Telescope at 10:30 am (14:30 GMT) on July 12 as NASA will share the pics for public view. The agency will be sharing the pictures one after another via a TV broadcast from the Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The space agency will share the images in a grand manner. Media sources are also expected to cover the launch event in detail.

How much money is being spent on the launch event?

Nearly $10 billion (approx. 10 lakh) has been spent to put together the James Webb Telescope. NASA has spent many decades to make the powerful telescope.

Where to watch the James Webb Telescope first images?

You can catch the live broadcast of the vent on YouTube as Daily Motion, Twitch and NASA will showcase it. Every image’s live release will coincide with its release on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

In case you wish to see all the images together, you should head to NASA’s official website once the livestream is over.