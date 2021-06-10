Solar Eclipse LIVE updates: 'Ring of fire' eclipse begins, Sun, Moon, Earth align

The peak time of the solar eclipse will come around 4:16 pm when both the Sun and Moon will conjunct exactly at 25 degrees in the Taurus sign.

Sky gazers are in for a treat today! The new moon has started to sweep in front of the sun to create this year's first solar eclipse (surya grahan) today, June 10, 2021.

The Moon, Earth, and the Sun will all align together to form a celestial event. The solar eclipse on June 10 is rare and special as it will see the appearance of the 'ring of fire' around the Moon, which will be visible in parts of Canada and Siberia.

In India, the solar eclipse will be visible to people in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The peak time will come around 4:16 pm when both the Sun and Moon will conjunct exactly at 25 degrees in the Taurus sign.

What happens during an annual solar eclipse?

An annual solar eclipse occurs when the sun and the moon are exactly in line, but the apparent size of the moon's shadow is smaller than that of the visible disc of the sun. The covered sun, therefore, appears as a 'Ring of Fire', with its rays appearing spread out from the outline of the moon. A sight to behold, indeed!

WATCH 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse HERE

While in India, the solar eclipse will be only visible in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh for some time, however, people who wish to watch the rare phenomenon can stream the eclipse on these online platforms. The live stream of the eclipse will be done by Time and Date and we will bring to you all the updates as the eclipse takes shape.

For the unversed, the special cosmic development will be seen in the vast region of North America, Europe, and Asia. The ring of fire will be visible from parts of Greenland, North-Eastern Canada, the North Pole, and some parts of Russia.