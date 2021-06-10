Solar Eclipse LIVE updates: 'Ring of fire' eclipse begins, Sun, Moon, Earth align

Headlines

Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus creates history, becomes first male cricketer to take seven wickets in a T20I

Mukesh Ambani’s company changes Reliance Strategic Investments’ name after Rs 1,64,090 crore demerger

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval-starrer Goldfish to release in theatres on this date

One Friday Night trailer: Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman’s thriller is all about extra-marital affair and infidelity

Diljit Dosanjh hangs out with Sia in recording studio, shares hug with her, fans wonder if they are collaborating

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus creates history, becomes first male cricketer to take seven wickets in a T20I

Mukesh Ambani’s company changes Reliance Strategic Investments’ name after Rs 1,64,090 crore demerger

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval-starrer Goldfish to release in theatres on this date

Benefits of walking after dinner

Bowlers who have delivered fastest bowl in ODI

Players who have hit six sixes in an over

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval-starrer Goldfish to release in theatres on this date

One Friday Night trailer: Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman’s thriller is all about extra-marital affair and infidelity

Diljit Dosanjh hangs out with Sia in recording studio, shares hug with her, fans wonder if they are collaborating

HomeScience

Science

Solar Eclipse LIVE updates: 'Ring of fire' eclipse begins, Sun, Moon, Earth align

The peak time of the solar eclipse will come around 4:16 pm when both the Sun and Moon will conjunct exactly at 25 degrees in the Taurus sign.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 10, 2021, 04:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sky gazers are in for a treat today! The new moon has started to sweep in front of the sun to create this year's first solar eclipse (surya grahan) today, June 10, 2021. 

The Moon, Earth, and the Sun will all align together to form a celestial event. The solar eclipse on June 10 is rare and special as it will see the appearance of the 'ring of fire' around the Moon, which will be visible in parts of Canada and Siberia.

In India, the solar eclipse will be visible to people in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The peak time will come around 4:16 pm when both the Sun and Moon will conjunct exactly at 25 degrees in the Taurus sign.

What happens during an annual solar eclipse?

An annual solar eclipse occurs when the sun and the moon are exactly in line, but the apparent size of the moon's shadow is smaller than that of the visible disc of the sun. The covered sun, therefore, appears as a 'Ring of Fire', with its rays appearing spread out from the outline of the moon. A sight to behold, indeed!

WATCH 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse HERE 

While in India, the solar eclipse will be only visible in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh for some time, however, people who wish to watch the rare phenomenon can stream the eclipse on these online platforms. The live stream of the eclipse will be done by Time and Date and we will bring to you all the updates as the eclipse takes shape.

For the unversed, the special cosmic development will be seen in the vast region of North America, Europe, and Asia. The ring of fire will be visible from parts of Greenland, North-Eastern Canada, the North Pole, and some parts of Russia.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets massive Flipkart discount after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, over Rs 43000 off

Explained: Why Christopher Nolan shot same scene in Oppenheimer in both in black-and-white and colour

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval-starrer Goldfish to release in theatres on this date

'India will cross Line of Control if....': Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Maharashtra rains: IMD issues red alert at Ratnagiri, orange alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad districts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE