What is a Digital Signature Certificate?- Everything you need to know

Digital Signature Certificates (DSC) are the digital equivalent (that is electronic format) of physical or paper certificates. Likewise, a digital certificate can be presented electronically to prove one's identity, to access information or services on the Internet, or sign certain documents digitally.

While the physical documents are signed manually, electronic documents, for example, e-forms are required to be signed digitally using a Digital Signature Certificate, and hence we need them.

What is digital signature certificate/how it works?

A digital certificate is an electronic document issued by a Certificate Authority (CA). It contains the public key for a digital signature and specifies the identity associated with the key, such as the name of an organisation. The certificate is used to confirm that the public key belongs to the specific organisation.

How to get digital signature certificate?

Log on and select your type of entityFill in the necessary detailsProof of identity and addressPayment for DSCPost the documents required

Purpose of digital signature certificate

A Digital Signature Certificate authenticates your identity electronically. It also provides you with a high level of security for your online transactions by ensuring absolute privacy of the information exchanged using a Digital Signature Certificate.

What are the types of digital signature?

Simple or Basic electronic signature (SES)

Advanced electronic or digital signature (AES)

Qualified advanced electronic or digital signature (QES)