Travel for free by air: Here's how you can get your free flight ticket

The summer season is typically associated with a widespread desire to explore new destinations. As the mercury rises, people seek refuge in cooler places. Consequently, there is a surge in domestic and international flight bookings. However, soaring airfares have deterred many budget-conscious travelers from pursuing their travel plans via air travel.

If you are one of those individuals who are compelled to drop their travel plans due to budget constraints and exorbitant airfares, fret not. You can accumulate air miles for free and enjoy the perks associated with them. Here's what you need to know to earn and redeem these air miles.

Airline reward points:

When you fly with airlines, you are awarded reward points. These reward points can be later redeemed for booking flights. In Indian currency, reward points are referred to as air miles. For instance, SpiceJet offers 50 paise for one reward point under a scheme.

Ways to earn air miles:

There are three ways to earn air miles. Firstly, you can sign up for the airline's loyalty program and earn reward points on your flight bookings. Secondly, you can use co-branded credit cards that offer reward points on every transaction. Lastly, you can book through partner brands of the airline, such as hotels, car rentals, and more, and earn air miles on those bookings. Furthermore, certain credit cards offer points which can be redeemed for flight tickets at lower or zero costs.

Redeeming air miles:

If an airline denominates its reward points in Indian currency, they can be utilized to purchase flight tickets and services. These reward points can be treated as cashback offers. For example, if you book a SpiceJet ticket worth Rs. 5,000, you will earn 10,000 points (1 point = 50 paise).

