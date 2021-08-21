PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 9th installment: THESE farmers are not eligible for PMKSNY benefits, check list

PM Narendra Modi released the 9th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme on August 9 and transferred about Rs 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore beneficiary farmers.

Under the scheme, annually Rs 6,000 is provided to eligible beneficiary farmer families, which is paid out in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each. After the 9th installment release, as of now, the Centre transferred around Rs 1.57 lakh crore to farmer families under the PM-KISAN scheme.

Farmers have also been able to avail loans up to Rs 2.32 lakh crore so far, using the Kisan Credit Card scheme, which is linked to 2.28 crore PM-KISAN beneficiaries.

However, there are some categories of people who will not get the benefits of the 9th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

Here's a list of people who are not eligible for the 9th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

(a) All institutional landholders; and

(b) Farmer families in which one or more of its members belong to the following categories: -

1. Former and present holders of constitutional posts

2. Former and present ministers, State Ministers and former and present Members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, state Legislative Assemblies, State Legislative councils, former and present Mayors of Municipal corporations, former and present Chairpersons of District Panchayats.

3. All super annulated, retired pensioners whose monthly pension is Rs 10,000 or more, excluding multi-tasking staff, Class IV, Group D employees.

4. All persons who paid income tax in the last assessment year

5. All serving or retired officers and employees of Central and State Government Ministries, Offices, Departments and its field units Central or State PSEs and attached offices, autonomous institutions under Government as well as regular employees of the local bodies (Excluding Multi-Tasking staff, Class lV, Group D employees

6. Professionals like Doctors, Engineers' Lawyers, Chartered Accountants, and Architects registered with Professional bodies and carrying out profession by undertaking practices.

The government has classified the definition of family for the scheme, that is husband, wife and minor children. State Government and UT administration will identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines. The fund will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. There are various exclusion categories for the scheme.