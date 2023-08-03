Laptops, tablets, computers to get expensive in India? Know Centre's big move on electronic imports

Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

Tips to reduce anxiety and stress

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don’t care'

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Laptops, tablets, computers to get expensive in India? Know Centre's big move on electronic imports

According to the government's official announcement, certain items may only be imported with a current licence. According to a valid licence for restricted imports, the shipment would be accepted, the notice stated.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In an effort to be a strong advocate for 'vocal for local,' the Indian government has been working vigorously to promote locally created goods. The government decided to place immediate limitations on importing electronic devices, including laptops, tablets, and personal computers, in a recent decision on Thursday.

The promotion of local manufacturing is this action's main goal. According to the government's official announcement, certain items may only be imported with a current licence. According to a valid licence for restricted imports, the shipment would be accepted, the notice stated.

This action is in line with India's aspirational plan to become a major centre for manufacturing, with an emphasis on the electronics industry. In reality, the government is working to increase domestic production in a variety of industries, from technology to the car industry.

The government wants to lessen its dependency on export markets and promote the expansion of domestic production capacity by restricting imports of certain products. The price of importing laptops, desktop computers, and tablets is anticipated to significantly decrease as a result of this policy change.

READ | Manipur violence: 17 injured in fresh clashes in Bishnupur on day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

All of these goods were included in the $19.7 billion in electronics imports during the most recent quarter (April to June), a 6.25 percent rise from the prior period. Industry experts say this action indicates the government's steadfast willingness to foster local production. One such expert is Ali Akhtar Jafri, a former director general of the Manufacturers' Association of Information Technology.

"The intention of the measure is to encourage manufacturing in India. It's a push, not a nudge," he declared. This move might provide difficulties for businesses like Dell, Acer, Samsung, Panasonic, Apple, Lenovo, and HP. However, goods covered by the baggage rules would not be subject to the limitations. "Exemption from import licencing is allowed for one laptop, tablet, all-in-one personal computer, or ultra-small form factor computer, including those purchased from e-commerce portals, through post or courier, subject to applicable duty payment," stated the notice issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Commerce, Government of India.

Every traveller entering or leaving India must pass through various customs inspections, usually known as baggage rules. The government made it clear that no permission for Restricted Imports of such products will be required for items that are being reimported after being fixed abroad.

READ | 17-year-old NEET student from UP found dead in Kota, 17th case so far

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur violence: 17 injured in fresh clashes in Bishnupur on day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

Meet Virat Kohli's WC winning teammate who became Income Tax officer, returning to cricket as…

5 indoor plants you can bring home for positive energy

OMG 2 producer Ajit Andhare breaks silence on if Akshay Kumar-starrer is being delayed due to 20 cuts suggested by CBFC

DNA TV Show: Dabur Honey fails key purity test, triggers health concerns

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE