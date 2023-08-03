Laptops, tablets, computers to get expensive in India? Know Centre's big move on electronic imports

According to the government's official announcement, certain items may only be imported with a current licence. According to a valid licence for restricted imports, the shipment would be accepted, the notice stated.

In an effort to be a strong advocate for 'vocal for local,' the Indian government has been working vigorously to promote locally created goods. The government decided to place immediate limitations on importing electronic devices, including laptops, tablets, and personal computers, in a recent decision on Thursday.

The promotion of local manufacturing is this action's main goal. According to the government's official announcement, certain items may only be imported with a current licence. According to a valid licence for restricted imports, the shipment would be accepted, the notice stated.

This action is in line with India's aspirational plan to become a major centre for manufacturing, with an emphasis on the electronics industry. In reality, the government is working to increase domestic production in a variety of industries, from technology to the car industry.

The government wants to lessen its dependency on export markets and promote the expansion of domestic production capacity by restricting imports of certain products. The price of importing laptops, desktop computers, and tablets is anticipated to significantly decrease as a result of this policy change.

All of these goods were included in the $19.7 billion in electronics imports during the most recent quarter (April to June), a 6.25 percent rise from the prior period. Industry experts say this action indicates the government's steadfast willingness to foster local production. One such expert is Ali Akhtar Jafri, a former director general of the Manufacturers' Association of Information Technology.

"The intention of the measure is to encourage manufacturing in India. It's a push, not a nudge," he declared. This move might provide difficulties for businesses like Dell, Acer, Samsung, Panasonic, Apple, Lenovo, and HP. However, goods covered by the baggage rules would not be subject to the limitations. "Exemption from import licencing is allowed for one laptop, tablet, all-in-one personal computer, or ultra-small form factor computer, including those purchased from e-commerce portals, through post or courier, subject to applicable duty payment," stated the notice issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Commerce, Government of India.

Every traveller entering or leaving India must pass through various customs inspections, usually known as baggage rules. The government made it clear that no permission for Restricted Imports of such products will be required for items that are being reimported after being fixed abroad.

