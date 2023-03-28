Employees’ Provident Fund: Here’s how to check UAN number and PF balance online

File Photo

Account holders in the Provident Fund (PF) get a digital passbook from the Workers' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), also known as the EPF passbook. The EPF passbook details all of the account activity, including deposits, earnings, and withdrawals. The PF balance, employer contributions, and interest generated may all be tracked with the help of this digital passbook.

When asking for a loan or other financial service, the e-passbook may also be used as evidence of PF contributions and balance. Nevertheless, workers need to sign up for an EPFO account and activate their UAN before they can use this feature. The EPFO site is where you may check your PF balance and activate your UAN number.

Steps to activate UAN number

Visit the EPFO website.

Under the services section, select "For Employees".

From the list of services, select "Member UAN/Online Service".

Click on the "Activate UAN" link in the new window.

Aadhar number, name, date of birth, and mobile number must be entered along with your UAN or member ID.

To receive an OTP on your registered mobile number, click on "Get Authorization Pin".

You can activate your UAN by entering your OTP and clicking "Validate OTP and Activate UAN".

You will receive a password via your mobile number.

Accessing your EPF passbook and other services is now possible with your UAN and password.

Checking your PF balance on the EPFO website

To get started, go on over to www.epfindia.gov.in, which is the EPFO's (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) official website.

The "Member Passbook" option may be found in the "Services" menu. To access the services available to staff members, first go to the "For Employees" section of the main menu. Choose "Member Passbook" from the pull-down option.

Access your EPF account passbook with only your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password by logging in with these details. You can receive these facts from your employer or the EPFO website if you don't have them.

To see the member's passbook, go to "View Passbook" after selecting the member's id. After logged in, choose the appropriate member id from the drop-down menu. To see your EPF account information, choose "View Passbook."

Also, READ: Aadhaar card news: Want to change your photo on Aadhaar card? Check step-by-step guide to update

The following information about the PF will be shown. Your EPF account information will be shown after you select the "See Passbook" button. You may check your account balance, see how much your employer and you have contributed, and see a history of your transactions.

If you want to print your passbook, use the "Download Passbook" tab. You may get a printable copy of your EPF account statement by selecting the "Download Passbook" button.