Aadhaar card news: Want to change your photo on Aadhaar card? Check step-by-step guide to update

The Aadhaar card is the most important document in India. The Aadhaar card is linked with all our other important documents. Every official work requires you to show an Aadhaar card. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows cardholders to change their Aadhaar card details such as name, date of birth, photograph, email id, phone number, address, etc.

Those who want to change their photograph on the Aadhaar card can check the below-given steps to make the changes.

Aadhaar Card Photograph: How to change

Visit UIDAI’s official website - uidai.gov.in

Download Aadhaar Enrollment Form

Submit all required details

Go to the Aadhaar Enrollment Center and submit the form

Get your new picture clicked at the center

You will have to pay Rs 100 along with GST

You will receive an acknowledgement slip and an Update Request Number (URN)

Track the update of your Aadhaar card with this URN.

The update may take up to 90 days. You have to visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to get your photo clicked for the Aadhaar card. It is to be noted that you cannot update the photo on Aadhaar card online.