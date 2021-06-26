7th Pay Commission latest update: Big Decision on DA, DR arrears likely TODAY

There could be some good news for the lakhs of Central government employees who are awaiting the arrears of their Dearness Allowance (DA) hike today (June 26). The National Council of JCM headed by Central Government Employees (CGS) and central government officials from the Ministry of Finance and Department of Personnel and Training are scheduled for a talk on Saturday and this could actually lead to a decision on the pending DA arrears. The talks were earlier scheduled in May but postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19. The three installments of dearness allowance for central government employees and DR for pensioners, due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, were frozen in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The employees are going to get the benefit of two years DA directly, because the dearness allowance of the central government employees had increased by 4 per cent in January 2020, then there was an increase of 3 percent in the second half i.e. in June 2020. In January 2021, the dearness allowance increased once again by 4 per cent.

That means the total has gone up to 28 percent. However, these three installments have not yet been paid. As per Zee Business, currently, the minimum salary according to the pay matrix of central employees is Rs 18,000.

Overall, a 15 percent dearness allowance is expected to be added to the salary, which will roughly translate to an increase of Rs 2700 per month. On annual basis, the total dearness allowance will increase by Rs 32,400.

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Saturday hit out at the government for not releasing the dearness allowance suspended last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, calling the suspension of its three instalments “cruel and insensitive”. It demanded immediate restoration of the allowance. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the government should ensure that employees and pensioners receive the “actual real arrears”.

Singhvi said the decision to cut the allowance until June 2021 would give the government only Rs 38,000 crores at the cost of its employees, including armed forces personnel and pensioners.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deducted â‚¹11,000 crore of the 15-lakh (1.5 million) serving armed forces personnel and nearly 26 lakh (2.6 million) military pensioners. What is their fault?”