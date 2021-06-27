7th Pay Commission latest update: BAD news on DA for Central government employees, DR for pensioners

Ministry of Finance on Saturday (June 26) said that a message which is now going viral on social media regarding dearness allowance (DA) to Central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) is fake and the Ministry of Finance has not release any such order. Ministry of Finance tweeted that the office memorandum which is doing the round of social media is completely false.

"A document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees & Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021. This office memorandum is fake and Government of India has not issued any such OM," tweeted the Ministry of Finance.

The OM which has gone viral on social media is dated June 26, 2021 and it has been written in that the DA and DR of the Central government employees and pensioners which was stopped due to Corona epidemic are being revived from July 1, 2021. Along with this, it has also been said that the DA and DR pending between 1 July 2020 to 1 January 2021 will be given in three installments. The fake mention also mentioned that the order will be applicable for all central employees and pensioners of the central government.

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Saturday hit out at the government for not releasing the dearness allowance suspended last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, calling the suspension of its three instalments “cruel and insensitive”. It demanded immediate restoration of the allowance. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the government should ensure that employees and pensioners receive the “actual real arrears”.

Earlier, the Centre had extended the time limit for submission of claims for Travelling Allowance (TA) on retirement from 60 days to 180 days following the date of completion of the travel. The Centre, however, announced that the time limit for submission of TA claim on tour, transfer and training will remain 60 days. The announcement was made by the Department of Expenditure at the Ministry of Finance.

TA, DA, LTC and other allowances are given to Central Government employees as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.