Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Pravati Parida, the new Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha?

Meet man, who once worked at Flipkart, now runs Rs 8300 crore company, his business is...

7th Pay Commission: Good news for govt employees of this state, 4% DA hike announced

Salman Khan's first painting Unity 1 goes on sale soon, here's how you can buy it

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha breaks his silence on reports of her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: 'I have...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, who once worked at Flipkart, now runs Rs 8300 crore company, his business is...

IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Who is Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP's first Chief Minister of Odisha?

Important parenting tips that we must learn from Nita Ambani

6 natural ways to reduce uric acid levels

What is Bikini Atoll and where is it located?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Salman Khan's first painting Unity 1 goes on sale soon, here's how you can buy it

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha breaks his silence on reports of her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: 'I have...'

Meet actress, only two films old, still more popular than Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Good news for govt employees of this state, 4% DA hike announced

The order comes into implementation with effect from 1st April 2024.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 07:39 PM IST

7th Pay Commission: Good news for govt employees of this state, 4% DA hike announced
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

DA hike news: The West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee has increased Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 4 per cent of the state government employees. The order comes into implementation with effect from 1st April 2024. 

Earlier, the Sikkim government approved a proposal to hike dearness allowance by four per cent for its employees and pensioners with retrospective effect from July 1, 2023.

With the four per cent hike, the dearness allowance for government employees and pensioners has gone up to 46 per cent, the officials said. The increase in DA will have an impact of Rs 174.6 crore on the state exchequer in the current financial year, they added.

READ | Meet billionaire who studied engineering in Germany, then built Rs 131000 crore company in India, he is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Sab log kar rahe hain': Sameera Reddy says she was 'pressured' to get boob job at the peak of her career

Kalki 2898 AD trailer: Amitabh Bachchan fights with Prabhas to save Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan looks unrecognisable

T20 World Cup 2024: Australia beat England by 36 runs, dent defending champions' Super8 chances

Jitendra Kumar reacts to reports of being highest paid actor in Panchayat 3: 'Nothing good comes out of...'

Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18, AI and what more to expect from annual conference

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement