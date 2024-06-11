7th Pay Commission: Good news for govt employees of this state, 4% DA hike announced

The order comes into implementation with effect from 1st April 2024.

DA hike news: The West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee has increased Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 4 per cent of the state government employees. The order comes into implementation with effect from 1st April 2024.

Earlier, the Sikkim government approved a proposal to hike dearness allowance by four per cent for its employees and pensioners with retrospective effect from July 1, 2023.

With the four per cent hike, the dearness allowance for government employees and pensioners has gone up to 46 per cent, the officials said. The increase in DA will have an impact of Rs 174.6 crore on the state exchequer in the current financial year, they added.

