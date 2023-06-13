7th Pay Commission: DA hike approved for Odisha government employees; details inside | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Ahead of the Raja Festival, the Odisha government on Friday granted a 4% increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for State government employees. The State Administration has raised the Dearness Allowance by 4%, according to a notification released by the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO).

The DA for government workers grew to 42% from 38% with the recent rise. The staff will get the added DA in direct cash with their June salary. The administration also increased TI for seniors by 4%. In addition, they will get the higher TI in their current-month pension.

7.5 lakh employees and pensioners will gain from the decision. Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's chief minister, approved the increase in DA and TI for public servants and retirees. The increase in TI and DA will take effect retrospectively on January 1, 2023.

(With inputs from IANS)