Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

7th Pay Commission: DA hike approved for Odisha government employees; details inside

The DA for government workers grew to 42% from 38% with the recent rise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

7th Pay Commission: DA hike approved for Odisha government employees; details inside
7th Pay Commission: DA hike approved for Odisha government employees; details inside | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Ahead of the Raja Festival, the Odisha government on Friday granted a 4% increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for State government employees. The State Administration has raised the Dearness Allowance by 4%, according to a notification released by the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO).

The DA for government workers grew to 42% from 38% with the recent rise. The staff will get the added DA in direct cash with their June salary. The administration also increased TI for seniors by 4%. In addition, they will get the higher TI in their current-month pension.

7.5 lakh employees and pensioners will gain from the decision. Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's chief minister, approved the increase in DA and TI for public servants and retirees. The increase in TI and DA will take effect retrospectively on January 1, 2023.

READ | 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi vs Who? Congress eyes ‘bigger role’ for...

 

(With inputs from IANS)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'
Malaika Arora dazzles in pink ensemble as she turns a showstopper for Bombay Fashion Week
In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for
Queenmaker, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, latest Korean dramas streaming on Netflix
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi Ring Metro to add 8 stops, passengers from Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad to benefit, check list of stations
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.