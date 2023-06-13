2024 Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi vs Who? Congress eyes ‘bigger role’ for... | File Photo

The Congress party needs to come up with a plan to improve their performance and challenge BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. As per sources, it may be eyeing a “bigger role” for party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the general elections, sources have been quoted as saying. She is likely to be named as the chairperson of the Congress’ Campaign Committee for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in order to project her in a bigger role.

Priyanka Gandhi has been influential in the recent turn of fortunes for Congress. The party’s win in bygone Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections was steered by Priyanka who campaigned aggressively in a decisive victory over the BJP. Priyanka was also influential in the recent Assembly Polls win in Karnataka for Congress. She now kicked off Congress’ Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls on Monday announcing five guarantees for the state.

Priyanka Gandhi will continue campaigning for Congress not just in MP but other poll-bound states of Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Her successful show in Himachal against the mighty influence of PM Narendra Modi appears to have given the party food for thought. It has also created a distinct stature for Priyanka who spearheaded the electoral mission while former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was involved in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

It was Priyanka who popularised the slogan ‘Aa rahi hai Congress’. The party sees her guarantee of the implementation of OPS as a factor in helping it connect with the people of Himachal, the source said.

"Looking at her aggressive form, the party wants Priyanka Gandhi to lead the campaign for the party in other poll bound states too," the source added. A final call on Gandhi’s position is to be taken by the Congress leadership in the coming months.

(Inputs from IANS)