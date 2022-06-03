IIT Bombay becomes Covid hotspot as 30 test positive for virus

File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has become a Covid-19 hotspot as 30 people tested positive for the infection over the last few days, an IIT-B spokesperson said on Friday. The spokesperson was quoted as saying, "There are 30 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the institute over the last few days. All of these are mild cases and have been isolated immediately."

It is important to note that IIT-B has not closed any of its facilities or stopped activities on the premises, and the management is undertaking all the precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

IIT Bombay has a sprawling campus in Mumbai's Powai area. Notably, Maharashtra and Mumbai have been witnessing a steady rise in infections over the last few days.

Maharashtra task force is calling this a slight wave is driven by mild Omicron variants. A Maharashtra task force official on Wednesday said that to avoid the further spread of the virus, it is essential for all to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing face mask and avoid crowding. The official also urged everyone to remain vigilant.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also called a meeting of the Covid-19 task force amid a surge in cases.

"We are seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Pune, and some (areas) of Thane. Today there are 3,475 Covid cases out of which around 2500 cases are from Mumbai. Out of 2500 cases, no one is admitted to the hospital. So no need to worry," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.