IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, coastal regions, heavy rainfall predicted for next 4 days

File Photo

A yellow alert has been sounded for Bengaluru and coastal regions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as heavy rains have been predicted in Karnataka for four days from today - June 3, 2022.

The Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi are to witness heavy showers. Hassan, Shivamogga, Ramanagar, Kodagu, and Chikkamagalur districts are also going to receive heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted in the Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar districts of south Karnataka. A yellow alert has been sounded in Bengaluru and coastal districts. Most districts of the state have also been warned of rain with lightning and thunder. Bengaluru will experience lightning and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

READ | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Sidhu Moose Wala's grieving father after villagers force AAP MLA to return

North Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Bidar, Gadag, Koppal, and Raichur will not be affected by rainfall. A yellow alert is a signal of just watch and the weather condition during this alert is heavy rain from 7.5 to 15 mm.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the overall preparedness to deal with floods and monsoon and sought strengthening of coordination between the central and the state governments for the proper prediction of the deluge and water level rise.

READ | Instagram new features: You can now record clips for 90 seconds, add own audio

Chairing the meeting, he took stock of the preparations made by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the flood-affected areas. The home minister reviewed the overall preparedness to deal with floods during monsoon, an official spokesperson said.

Amit Shah also reviewed the long-term measures to formulate a comprehensive policy to mitigate the flood-related problems of the country.