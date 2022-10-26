Apple executive ‘confirms’ iPhone’s move to USB-C charging, Apple iPhone 15 likely to be first

Apple

Apple iPhones in future will have USB-C ports instead of Lightning connector, Apple's vice president of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak confirmed at the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event. Joswiak that the company will comply with the new European Union regulation that forces a single charger for all smartphones and tablets from 2024. "We'll have to comply," Joswiak stated during the event. For those who are unaware, On October 4, the EU passed a new law that requires USB Type-C to be the single charger to reduce e-waste.

Greg Joswiak's remark is the first statement from an Apple executive on the new EU law. If latest reports are to be believed, the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series will also comprise of 4 models that will feature USB-C charging and major differences in terms of features when compared to the recently launched Apple iPhone 14 range.

Most of the Android smartphone and laptop makers have already moved to USB-C ports including Apple, however the Cupertino based tech giant was still using its iconic Lightning Port in the Apple iPhones. Apple’s shift to USB Type-C port is long due and the tech giant has been working to introduce the universal port in its iPhone for quite a while now.

Previously it was rumoured that Apple AirPods Pro 2 will feature a USB-C charging port, marking a beginning of a total transition by the tech gian, however that is not the case. Apart from the European Union, India is also considering imposing a new regulation that will force tech giants to have a universal standard charger, including USB-C, by as early as 2024.

For those who are unaware, Apple kept the ‌iPhone‌ with the Lightning port since 2012, and its other products including the Mac and iPad, have largely moved towards USB-C.