Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMobile

Apple executive ‘confirms’ iPhone’s move to USB-C charging, Apple iPhone 15 likely to be first

Apple kept the ‌iPhone‌ with the Lightning port since 2012, and its other products including the Mac and iPad, have largely moved towards USB-C.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 09:49 AM IST

Apple executive ‘confirms’ iPhone’s move to USB-C charging, Apple iPhone 15 likely to be first
Apple

Apple iPhones in future will have USB-C ports instead of Lightning connector, Apple's vice president of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak confirmed at the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event. Joswiak that the company will comply with the new European Union regulation that forces a single charger for all smartphones and tablets from 2024. "We'll have to comply," Joswiak stated during the event. For those who are unaware, On October 4, the EU passed a new law that requires USB Type-C to be the single charger to reduce e-waste.

Greg Joswiak's remark is the first statement from an Apple executive on the new EU law. If latest reports are to be believed, the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series will also comprise of 4 models that will feature USB-C charging and major differences in terms of features when compared to the recently launched Apple iPhone 14 range. 

Also Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls on global suppliers to be carbon neutral by 2030

Most of the Android smartphone and laptop makers have already moved to USB-C ports including Apple, however the Cupertino based tech giant was still using its iconic Lightning Port in the Apple iPhones. Apple’s shift to USB Type-C port is long due and the tech giant has been working to introduce the universal port in its iPhone for quite a while now.

Previously it was rumoured that Apple AirPods Pro 2 will feature a USB-C charging port, marking a beginning of a total transition by the tech gian, however that is not the case.  Apart from the European Union, India is also considering imposing a new regulation that will force tech giants to have a universal standard charger, including USB-C, by as early as 2024.

For those who are unaware,  Apple kept the ‌iPhone‌ with the Lightning port since 2012, and its other products including the Mac and iPad, have largely moved towards USB-C.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Arun Bali death: Goodbye, Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
5 health benefits of a good night's sleep
Malaika Arora sets internet ablaze in pink dress featuring thigh-high slit, photos go viral
Diwali 2022: Seven different ways Diwali is celebrated in different states of India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian embassy in Ukraine asks its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately, issues fresh advisory
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.