Apple CEO Tim Cook calls on global suppliers to be carbon neutral by 2030

Apple CEO Tim Cook (Image: Reuters)

Apple has called on its global supply chain to take new steps to address their greenhouse gas emissions and take a comprehensive approach to decarbonisation. The company has announced that it will evaluate the work of its major manufacturing partners to decarbonise their Apple-related operations — including running on 100 percent renewable electricity — and will track yearly progress. Apple has been carbon neutral for its global corporate operations since 2020, and is focused on its ambitious goal to become carbon neutral across its entire global supply chain and the life cycle of every product.

As the impacts of climate change are increasingly felt around the world, Apple also announced new initiatives and investments aimed at helping decarbonise the global economy and promote innovative climate solutions for communities. These include significant investments in renewable energy in Europe, partnerships to support businesses transitioning to clean energy, and new support for projects that advance natural carbon removal and community-driven climate solutions around the world.

“Fighting climate change remains one of Apple’s most urgent priorities, and moments like this put action to those words,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re looking forward to continued partnership with our suppliers to make Apple’s supply chain carbon neutral by 2030. Climate action at Apple doesn’t stop at our doors, and in this work, we’re determined to be a ripple in the pond that creates a bigger change.”