World Milk Day 2021: Know date, significance and theme of this day observed by UN

World Milk Day is observed on June 1 by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to celebrate the dairy sector and highlight the importance of milk products as a global food. Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill had once said, "There is no finer investment for any community than putting milk into babies."

Every year since the year 2000, June 1 is celebrated with various events and programmes aimed to highlight the importance of milk.

However, for World Milk Day 2021, no major global events have been lined up. The website of World Milk Day urges event organisers worldwide to shift to social media campaigns and programs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

World Milk Day 2021: Theme

World Milk Day 2021 will be celebrated with a theme focusing on sustainability in the dairy sector along with empowering the environment, nutrition, and socio-economic. The theme aims to spread more and more awareness every year about including milk and dairy products in the diet regularly. The organization also aims at re-introducing dairy farming by helping to create a low carbon future for the dairy sector.

World Milk Day 2021: Significance

The objective behind World Milk Day is to make people aware of the importance of milk and dairy products in our lives. Apart from being a great source of nutrition, milk and dairy products are also a means of livelihood for nearly a billion people across the globe. The dairy products market is an important component of the global economy and the day also holds special importance for India as it is one of the largest producers of milk across the world.