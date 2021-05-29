PETA wants Amul to switch to vegan milk, MD asks 'will they give livelihood to 100 million farmers'

India’s largest dairy brand Amul and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) are at loggerheads with each other. Responding to PETA's suggestion that Amul switch to selling vegan products, the dairy brand questioned how employment to crores of people would be provided in that case.

Amul further said that the foreign-funded NGOs are running campaigns to tarnish the Indian dairy industry. India's largest dairy cooperative, with an annual turnover of Rs 52,000 crore, sells Amul branded dairy products.

RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul tweeted, "Peta wants Amul to snatch the livelihood of 100 million poor farmers and hand over its resources built-in 75 years with farmers money to market genetically modified Soya of rich MNC at exorbitant prices, which average lower middle class can't afford."

In a letter addressed to Sodhi, dated May 27, PETA had written that Amul should look at benefiting from the booming vegan food and milk market.

A vegan product refers to the practice of avoiding animal products including abstaining from dairy-based products. The diet largely consists of plants such as vegetables, grains, nuts, and fruits, and foods made from plants.

Sodhi further asked whether PETA will give livelihood dairy farmers, 70% of which are landless. Who will pay for their children's school fee, how many can afford expensive lab manufactured factory food made out of chemicals and synthetic vitamins."

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd is owned by 3.6 million farmers. Of these, around 2.6 million farmers bring their milk twice daily to 18,600 village societies.