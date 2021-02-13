Valentine's Day 2021: Wishes, quotes, Facebook messages to send to your beloved on this day of love

It's finally here! The day when the feeling of 'love' is celebrated across the globe. After an entire week full of the little gestures meant for your loved one, it's finally going to be the day when you have to express how you feel about your Valentine in the best possible manner.

But are you facing trouble figuring out how to wish Valentine’s day? Just Pick any of these Valentine's wishes and send them to your partner.

Take inspiration from our post and make your valentines day special.

"In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking about you." —Virginia Woolf

"I never liked Valentine's Day, and then I met you and I understood what it was all about".

"Through all the seasons, through all of time... I love you. Happy Valentine's Day".

When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock and I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day!

You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for our family. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!

What would I do without you by my side? Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life.To the most amazing woman who I am lucky enough to call my wife, Happy Valentine's Day.

"I’m so happy to have you in my life. Happy Valentine’s Day, Sweetheart!"

"You are the best thing that ever happened to me. Happy Valentine’s day, my happiness".

Without you I am nothing, with you I am everything. Thank you to be my everything. Happy Valentines Day!

You’re all I ever wanted and I’m so glad you’re mine. Wishing the sweetest, happiest day to my forever Valentine!

"Happy Valentine's Day, handsome".

"I consider myself the luckiest woman on this Earth, and it’s only because I have found the most precious jewel of this world. It’s you, my love. You are the only thing that looks good on me'. Happy valentines day.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to the most special person in my life".

"It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Take my love on this beautiful occasion"

" It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Take my love on this beautiful occasion"

" I would choose you again and again. Happy Valentine's Day to the woman of my dreams"

" Without you I am nothing, with you I am everything. Thank you for being my everything. Happy Valentine's Day! "

"You’re all I ever wanted and I’m so glad you’re mine. Wishing the sweetest, happiest day to my forever Valentine"

"It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Take my love on this beautiful occasion"!

"When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock and I don't know what I'd do without you". Happy Valentine's Day!

"Love is the one thing you never run short of. So give plenty to everyone and yourself! Happy Valentines Day 2021"!

Happy valentine's Day folks! Spread the love! Have a bang!