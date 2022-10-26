Skipping breakfast can be harmful, know what happens when you skip your first meal

A nutritious and fulfilling meal is the fuel that gives your body the nutrients and minerals it needs to replenish its energy and gives you the boost you need to return to work. Here's a closer look at why you should make sure to always prioritise your first meal of the day.

What happens to your body when you skip breakfast?

1. Overeating and obesity: Skipping breakfast daily is a diet sin if you are serious about reducing weight. The practice of eating a healthy, filling breakfast soon after waking up will help you control your hunger throughout the day. This further reduces your likelihood of overeating and enables you to carefully choose healthful foods for your other meals. Therefore, if you are watching your weight, start taking your breakfast on time.

2. Can lead to diabetes: Research has also shown that eating breakfast lowers your risk of developing diabetes by reducing blood insulin spikes and preventing the development of insulin resistance. On the other hand, persistent insulin resistance brought on by routinely skipping breakfast has been linked to the development of Type 2 Diabetes. The most surefire method to develop Type 2 Diabetes is to skip breakfast, which causes your body's insulin levels to plummet and surge quickly after lunch.

3. Lack of energy: When you skip breakfast, you inevitably start to feel hungry later and are more likely to reach for junk food than you would have been if you had had a healthy breakfast. This is a direct consequence of decision fatigue, which results from hunger and poor energy. So always have a substantial breakfast to maintain optimal blood sugar, insulin, and energy levels. Eating breakfast helps maintain consistent brain performance throughout the day since it replenishes your body's glucose levels. By constantly developing the habit of eating breakfast on time, you can effectively speed up your metabolism.

4. Lack of nutrients: When you eat a healthy breakfast every day, you also tend to get your body's recommended daily intake of essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, as opposed to folks who often skip breakfast. You will be well-prepared for the day ahead if your breakfast contains protein, whole grains, unpolished legumes, low-fat dairy, and a tonne of fresh fruits and veggies.

The fact that breakfast is regarded as the most essential meal of the day is not an accident.

Anyone serious about preserving excellent health, preserving an ideal body weight, and fending off the majority of chronic lifestyle diseases must make it a requirement of their daily routine to set aside time each morning and consume a filling, healthy breakfast shortly after waking up.

