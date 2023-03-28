Headlines

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for March 29 in Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Bhopal, other cities

Ramadan 2023: They refrain from eating or drinking until dusk. In the evening, they break their fast by eating dates and drinking water.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

Ramadan 2023: The holy month of Ramadan is ongoing in India and across the world. The month began on March 23 and will culminate on April 21. During Ramadan, Muslims across the world observe a fast or roza. They wake up early in the morning to have their first meal called sehri.

They refrain from eating or drinking until dusk. In the evening, they break their fast by eating dates and drinking water. Later, they have their evening meal called iftaar. The month-long period is considered sacred for all believers.

The month of Ramadan is a time for Muslims to identify the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed. Knowing the times for Sehri and Iftar is required for fasting. Due to differences in the times of sunset and sunrise, the Sehri and Iftar times may differ in several parts of India including Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, and other Indian states.

Sehri and Iftar timings for March 29:

Delhi

Sehri- 04:55 am
Iftar- 06:38 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:22 am
Iftar- 06:53 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 05:00 am
Iftar- 06:30 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:42 am
Iftar- 06:23 pm

Srinagar

Sehri- 04:57 am
Iftar- 06:56 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:56 am
Iftar- 06:21 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:17 am
Iftar- 05:52 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:26 am
Iftar- 06:06 pm

Jaipur

Sehri- 05:02 am
Iftar- 06:46 pm

Bhopal

Sehri- 05:00 am
Iftar- 06:38 pm

Indore

Sehri- 05:06 am
Iftar- 06:44 pm

Pune

Sehri- 05:18 am
Iftar- 06:51 pm

Bengaluru

Sehri- 05:07 am
Iftar- 06:35 pm

