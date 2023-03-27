Know all about Gudliya Suite at Jaipur's City Palace, where you can stay for Rs 5,69,200 a night

Jaipur city of Rajasthan is famous all over the world for its unique culture and elegance. Lakhs of tourists from India and abroad come to see the grand beauty of this city. Historians believe that Jaipur is the first city in medieval India which was built with a complete plan.

There are many such buildings and things in this city which reflect Rajputi chic and elegance. But the matter of the City Palace of Jaipur is different. This palace has now joined the list of Air BnB. Now tourists can stay here and enjoy the luxury facilities of the royal palace and the royal splendor.

It's available for tourists

City Palace is situated in the heart of Jaipur which has always been a center of tourist attraction. One can now book a stay at the City Palace and enjoy the luxury amenities at the Gudliya Suite. Till now this facility was not available for tourists and only members of the royal family and special guests used to stay in this palace.

There is also a lounge area, royal kitchen, luxury bathroom and private swimming pool. By staying here, you can see the living tolerance of the royal family. Maharaja Padmanabh Singh has taken this initiative in association with Ayah BNB to take forward the campaign of women empowerment of Princess Diya Kumari Foundation.

18th century architecture

Maharaja Sawai Jaisingh II got the City Palace constructed in 1727 AD. He also laid the foundation of Jaipur city. The Rajput architecture of the 18th century can be seen in this palace. The grand corridors, reception halls, crystal chandeliers, wall carvings and decorations, fine carvings and museum of this palace are worth seeing. Big personalities like Bill Clinton, Prince Charles and Jackie Kennedy have also come here.

Guests staying at Gudliya Suite are given an insight into the rich history, culture and beliefs of the palace. Apart from this, a butler is also deployed to serve the tourists. Apart from taking tourists shopping, these butlers also arrange for local museum tours and other things.

Here royal cuisine can be enjoyed and the beautiful view of Aravalli Hills can be seen. Peacocks can also be seen dancing in the garden of the City Palace. Along with this, a sip of tea can also be taken while sitting in the fort.

Earnings from guest stay at City Palace after they are listed on Air BnB will be donated to the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation. This foundation works for the upliftment of rural women and artisans of Rajasthan. A stay at the Gudliya Suite costs $8,000 per night.