Nita Ambani opens up about her role as grandparent, recalls son Akash Ambani saying 'remember you are not the mother'

Nita AMbani - Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani is one of the most influential women in the world. She is not only known for her philanthropy work and intelligence but also for being an attentive mother to Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Akash Ambani and a loving grandmother to her daughter Isha Ambani's twins Krishna Piramal and Aadiya Piramal and son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's son Prithvi Ambani.

Nita Ambani in a recent interview also spoke about her role as a grandmother to Krishna Piramal, Aadiya Piramal, and Prithvi Ambani.

Speaking about her role as a grandparent, Nita Ambani said her only job is to give unconditional love to her little munchkins. Nita Ambani further revealed that her eldest son Akash Ambani often reminds her that she is not the mother. Calling herself a hands-on grandmother, Nita Ambani said that she doesn't interfere in her kids' jobs as parents.

Nita Ambani was quoted as saying, "Akash keeps on telling me, ‘Mom, you have to remember you are not the mother.’ But I am as hands-on as any grandmother would like to be, while also giving enough space to the parents to do their things. So luckily, I don’t have to discipline them now, that is the parents’ job. With my children, I was very conscious. My job is to give them unconditional love."

Nita Ambani is often photographed with her grandchildren outside her and Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home Antilia.