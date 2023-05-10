Search icon
IPL 2023: Can Faf Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore still qualify for playoffs?

RCB fans are now wondering if the team can still qualify for playoffs. RCB is currently one of the four teams stuck on 10 points. They have an NRR of 0.345 and are placed at the 7th spot.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) chances of reaching the IPL 2023 playoffs took a serious hit after they faced a 6-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI chased the heavy target of 2022 with 21 balls to spare. This put a heavy dent on RCB's net run rate (NRR).

RCB fans are now wondering if the team can still qualify for playoffs. RCB is currently one of the four teams stuck on 10 points. They have an NRR of 0.345 and are placed at the 7th spot. 

Now, to qualify for playoffs, RCB will need to win each of their three games. Faf Du Plessis-led RCB will have to win all three of the matches with a huge margin to improve their NRR. The Faf du Plessis-led RCB is likely to also depend on other team results going their way to make the knockout stages.

RCB has already played six matches at home and now has 2 away games and one home game to play. They will travel to Jaipur on Sunday to face the Rajasthan Royals before going to Hyderabad for a battle against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. On May 21, RCB will play against Gujarat Titans, which is the last league game of the season.

RCB remaining games

Rajasthan Royals (A) - May 14, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (A) - May 18, 2023 

Gujarat Titans (H) - May 21, 2023. 

