Mahavir Jayanti 2023 wishes: Best WhatsApp messages, quotes and greetings to share

Mahavir Jayanti is a significant religious festival for the Jain community, celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Mahavir Jayanti is a significant religious festival celebrated by the Jain community worldwide. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. The day is celebrated with great devotion and reverence, and Jains visit temples to offer prayers and seek blessings from the divine.

Mahavir Jayanti is a day that signifies the values of non-violence, compassion, and peaceful coexistence, which are essential for a harmonious and balanced life. Lord Mahavir was a spiritual leader who taught the path of truth, non-violence, and self-control to achieve liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

On this auspicious day, Jains participate in various rituals and prayers. They offer flowers, sweets, and perform aarti to Lord Mahavir. Many people fast on this day as a mark of respect and devotion to the divine. Jains also organize lectures and discourses on the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir to inspire people to follow his noble path.

Sending Mahavir Jayanti wishes is a beautiful way to show respect and love towards the Jain community. The wishes can be simple and heartfelt messages that convey your warm thoughts and good wishes. It's not just a religious festival, but it's also a reminder to embrace the values of non-violence, love, and compassion in our daily lives.

Here are some Mahavir Jayanti wishes that you can share with your friends, family, and colleagues:

1. May the teachings of Lord Mahavir guide you to a path of peace and enlightenment.

2. Wishing you a blessed Mahavir Jayanti. May you find inner peace and joy.

3. Let us all strive to follow the path of truth and non-violence shown by Lord Mahavir.

4. On this Mahavir Jayanti, let's pledge to spread love, kindness, and positivity around us.

5. May Lord Mahavir bless you with good health, happiness, and prosperity.

Mahavir Jayanti is a festival of harmony and compassion that promotes the values of love, non-violence, and self-control. Let's celebrate this day with a spirit of goodwill, and may Lord Mahavir's teachings guide us towards a fulfilling and peaceful life.

