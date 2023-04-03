Cherry blossom 2023: Visit 'Sakura' in full bloom at these places in India

File photo

We often think of Japan when someone says cherry blossom. As the spring season is on these days, the city is witnessing its version of cherry blossom with Tabebuia Rosea trees blooming and spreading its pink wisdom all over not only in Japan but in India too.

You may see the pink heaven season this time in India, which is almost around the corner. These are some places where you can observe and take pleasure in India's cherry blossom season in winter or the next spring.

Meghalaya

Celebration of the autumn flowering of Himalayan cherry blossoms has begun in Meghalaya’s Shillong. Shillong even celebrates the fully-bloom cherry blossoms called as the International Cherry Blossom Festival where you may take in regional cuisine and traditional arts while relaxing under the enchanted blossoms.

Sikkim

In November, these lovely blossoms also overtake Sikkim, particularly in Khangchendzonga National Park. Although if the cherry blossoms in this region are different from those in Japan, they are nevertheless stunning and charm you in the same way.

Nagaland

The stunning wild Himalayan cherry blossoms can be found in Nagaland from the final week of October to the first half of November. They are widely distributed at Kohima's Botanical Garden and are regarded as a "gift from the Mountains."

Karnataka

Bengaluru is witnessing its version of cherry blossom spreading its pink wisdom all over. The pink hue in Bengaluru could be attributed to Tabebuia flowers which blossom every year around spring.

Himachal Pradesh

Even Himachal Pradesh enjoys the splendors this bloom creates in March. Mashobra Village, 14 kilometers from Shimla, is the ideal site to see it.