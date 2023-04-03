Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Cherry blossom 2023: Visit 'Sakura' in full bloom at these places in India

You don't have to go to Japan to witness these cherry blossom in India

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Cherry blossom 2023: Visit 'Sakura' in full bloom at these places in India
File photo

We often think of Japan when someone says cherry blossom. As the spring season is on these days, the city is witnessing its version of cherry blossom with Tabebuia Rosea trees blooming and spreading its pink wisdom all over not only in Japan but in India too.

You may see the pink heaven season this time in India, which is almost around the corner. These are some places where you can observe and take pleasure in India's cherry blossom season in winter or the next spring.

Meghalaya

Celebration of the autumn flowering of Himalayan cherry blossoms has begun in Meghalaya’s Shillong. Shillong even celebrates the fully-bloom cherry blossoms called as the International Cherry Blossom Festival where you may take in regional cuisine and traditional arts while relaxing under the enchanted blossoms.

Sikkim 

In November, these lovely blossoms also overtake Sikkim, particularly in Khangchendzonga National Park. Although if the cherry blossoms in this region are different from those in Japan, they are nevertheless stunning and charm you in the same way.

Nagaland

The stunning wild Himalayan cherry blossoms can be found in Nagaland from the final week of October to the first half of November. They are widely distributed at Kohima's Botanical Garden and are regarded as a "gift from the Mountains."

Karnataka

Bengaluru is witnessing its version of cherry blossom spreading its pink wisdom all over. The pink hue in Bengaluru could be attributed to Tabebuia flowers which blossom every year around spring.

Himachal Pradesh

Even Himachal Pradesh enjoys the splendors this bloom creates in March. Mashobra Village, 14 kilometers from Shimla, is the ideal site to see it.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Inside Alia Bhatt's love-filled 30th birthday celebration with Ranbir Kapoor and family in London, see pics
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Gandii Baat, Mastram actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in hot outfits; videos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 653 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.