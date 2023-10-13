Headlines

Mahalaya Amavasya 2023: Date, time, rituals and significance

Mahalaya Amavasya holds immense religious importance within Hinduism. It is a day when people offer prayers to their ancestors, also known as Pitru.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Mahalaya Amavasya 2023: Mahalaya holds great religious and spiritual significance in Hindu culture, particularly as a day dedicated to honoring one's ancestors and forefathers. This occasion is also referred to as Sarvapitri Amavasya, Pitra Moksha Amavasya, or Pitru Amavasya. It marks the conclusion of the 15-day-long Shraddha rituals and is set to be observed on October 14, 2023, falling on the Amavasya Tithi during the Ashwina Month.

Date and Time for Mahalaya Amavasya 2023:

  • Amavasya Tithi Begins - October 13, 2023, at 09:50 PM
  • Amavasya Tithi Ends - October 14, 2023, at 11:24 PM
  • Kutup Muhurat - October 14, 2023, from 11:09 AM to 11:56 AM
  • Rohina Muhurat - October 14, 2023, from 11:56 AM to 12:43 PM
  • Aparahna Kaal - October 14, 2023, from 12:43 PM to 03:04 PM

Significance of Mahalaya Amavasya:

Mahalaya Amavasya holds immense religious importance within Hinduism. It is a day when people offer prayers to their ancestors, also known as Pitru. Various rituals are performed during the Pitru Paksha period for the well-being and prosperity of one's forebears. It is believed that by conducting Pitru Tarpan and Pind Daan on the final day of Pitru Paksha, ancestors attain salvation and are freed from the cycle of birth and death.

Hindu scriptures mention that if an individual is unable to perform Shradha for their ancestors during the first 15 days or forgets the date of a death anniversary, then they can perform 'tarpan' on the day of 'Sarvapitra Moksha Amavasya.' This is the day when all ancestors return to their realm, known as Pitru Loka. If these rituals are not conducted, the ancestors return unhappily and may curse their descendants, leading to what is known as Pitra Dosha.

According to astrology, the mistakes or unresolved matters of the ancestors can affect their descendants' horoscopes as 'Pitra Dosh.' This can result in various problems and obstacles. These unsettled souls do not attain salvation and continue to wander. Hence, it is recommended that people perform Shradha, Pitru Tarpan, and Pind Daan on the day of Amavasya to ensure their ancestors find peace in Lord Vishnu's abode. Those who conduct these rituals help their ancestors return to Pitru Loka joyfully, blessing their descendants with good health, wealth, and prosperity.

Rituals for Mahalaya Amavasya 2023:

  • Begin the day by waking up early and taking a purifying bath.
  • Cleanse your home and offer Arghya to the Sun.
  • Prepare pure, sattvik food at home and invite a male and a female Brahmin.
  • Seat the Brahmins on the floor and perform the Tarpan ritual.
  • Before offering the food to the Brahmins, feed cows, dogs, ants, and crows.
  • After completing the rituals, the male head of the family should provide food, clothing, and dakshina (monetary offering) to the Brahmins.
  • Once the Brahmin bhoj (meal) is concluded, all family members can partake in the food.

Also read: Navratri 2023: Different names of Durga Puja in regions across India

 

 

 

