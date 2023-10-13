Headlines

Navratri 2023: Different names of Durga Puja in regions across India

Navratri 2023: Different names of Durga Puja in regions across India

Navratri 2023: Different names of Durga Puja in regions across India

Let's see here what are the different names in which the Navratris are celebrated across India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

The festival of Navratri is celebrated to worship the victory of the goddess Durga over the demon Mahisasur. The Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the Ashvin month of the Hindu calendar.  It is celebrated with a lot of gusto. Decorations fill the pandals and people dance, sing, and offer prayers to the goddess.

While in Northern parts of India, this festival is popularly known as Chaitra Navratri, it is known by different names in different parts of our country.  Let's see here what are the different names in which the Navratris are celebrated across India. 

Durga Puja

In West Bengal, Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja. Durga Puja is one of the most extravagant celebrations in the region. It is also celebrated with the same name in other states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. 

Navratri

Navratri is a popular festival in North India. It is celebrated in states like Punjab, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. The Navratri name derives from the idea that it is celebrated over a period of nine days. 

Kullu Dussehra 

The Kullu Dassera is specific to the Kullu valley of Himachal Pradesh. In this area, a 'Rath yatra' is taken out with Lord Ram and other deities on the tenth day of day of the celebration. 

Mysore Dussehra 

The Navratris are celebrated in Karnataka with the name Mysore Dussehra. On the tenth day, a procession of ornaments clad elephants is held who carry the statue of goddess Chamundi. 

Bommai Kolu 

In Tamil Nadu, Navratri is celebrated as Bommai Kolu. It is a festival only celebrated by the women. They place dolls and depict gods, villages, or wedding scenarios. The dolls are worshipped as symbols of art and divinity.

