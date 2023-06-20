International Yoga Day 2023: From Virat Kohli to Malaika Arora, celebrities visit these 5 yoga retreats in India | Photo: Instagram

Actors frequently fly out to various places across the world for a break from their busy publicity engagements and long-lasting filming routines. Sometimes celebrities visit health retreats to revitalise their bodies, minds, and souls. Here is the list of five health resorts that are recommended by celebrities and are spread out across India.

Atmantan: Pune, Maharashtra

Celebrities frequently stay at the opulent spa resort Atmantan, which is perched on a hill. Due to the resort's near proximity to the nightlife location, many celebrities like visiting there. it is situated between Mumbai and Pune. Atmantan provides rejuvenation wellness programmes, yoga, detox, exercise, and spa services. Popular people frequently stay at this lovely resort, including Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Karisma Kapoor.

Araiya: Palampur, Himachal Pradesh

Araiya, which is in Himachal Pradesh's gorgeous Kangra Valley, has breathtaking scenery of the Himalayas. Araiya is a spa that is visited by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It provides Ayurvedic, oriental, and western treatments.

Ananda: Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

The Himalayan resort is well-known all over the world for its amenities and stunning setting. The Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal formerly lived at the opulent resort. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Kajol have been frequent visitors to Ananda for a while. International celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Kate Winslet have even visited this opulent property.

The Lodge at Wah: Deogran, Himachal Pradesh

The Lodge at Wah is a green guesthouse that is situated inside a tea plantation, and it is perhaps the least well-known of the ones described above. This home has welcomed Saif-Kareena, Vidya Balan, and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor, who lives one hour from Dharamshala. It provides hiking paths, yoga classes, campfire gatherings and speciality tea tastings.

Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa: Shillim, Maharashtra

The retreat had an area of 320 acres in the picturesque Sahyadri mountain range. The Western Ghats may be seen in the distance, near to Mumbai. It is home to the Dharana Wellness Centre, which provides a customised wellness programme that includes yoga, meditation, spa treatments, outdoor excursions, and classes in nutrition and cookery.

It also offers preventative healthcare and spiritual well-being. During holidays and long weekends, celebrities including Twinkle Khanna, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, and Akshay Kumar frequent the hideaway.

(With inputs from ANI)