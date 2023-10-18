Headlines

India’s most expensive royal wedding held in 100-room palace, no match for Ambani-Piramal wedding; budget was…

Scam 2003 Vol 2 trailer: Gagan Dev Riar's Abdul Karim Telgi returns as 'king of Mumbai', Dinesh Lal Yadav impresses fans

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Congress releases second list of 53 candidates

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 35% off on lipstick, kajal, face serum

Amazon the great indian festival sale 2023: get up to 35% off on refrigerator

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Insolvency Process Thrives in Indian Markets, leading Corporate lawyer Dr. Kislay Panday Affirms its Effectiveness

India’s most expensive royal wedding held in 100-room palace, no match for Ambani-Piramal wedding; budget was…

Scam 2003 Vol 2 trailer: Gagan Dev Riar's Abdul Karim Telgi returns as 'king of Mumbai', Dinesh Lal Yadav impresses fans

Batters with highest strike rate in ODI World Cup 2023

AI imagines Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

9 habits that may harm your brain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Scam 2003 Vol 2 trailer: Gagan Dev Riar's Abdul Karim Telgi returns as 'king of Mumbai', Dinesh Lal Yadav impresses fans

UT69 trailer: Raj Kundra plays himself paying 'karmic debt' in jail, viewers call it attempt to 'clear image'

Prabhas' aunt makes big revelation on Salaar actor's marriage, says 'it will happen...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

India’s most expensive royal wedding held in 100-room palace, no match for Ambani-Piramal wedding; budget was…

The most expensive royal wedding in India was held in Gujarat’s Ranjit Vilas Palace and was attended by thousands of guests. Here is all you need to know about the royal affair.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding is considered to be the most expensive wedding ever held in India with a budget of over Rs 700 crore, the most expensive royal wedding in the country was held in 2015 in a Gujarati royal family.

The royal wedding of Prince Jaideep Jadeja and Princess Shivatmika Kumar of Rajkot was an extremely lavish affair, with the entire Gujarat city lit up like a newlywed bride. The Jadeja royal family is the wealthiest and most prominent family of Rajkot, and they celebrated the wedding of their heir in an ultra-luxurious event.

Prince Jaideep Jadeja and Princess Shivatmika Kumar got married at the ancestral home of the Jadeja family, the Ranjit Vilas, which is a royal palace with a large lawn and over 100 rooms. The palace has now been turned into a hotel, adding another property to the hotel business of the royal family.

The royal Jadeja family of Rajkot hosted the lavish function with all the ceremonies, and had over 15,000 baratis in the procession. Apart from this, there were around 25,000 wedding guests, most of who were flown in by the Jadeja private jets.

The groom rode in on an elephant while the bride was adorned with royal jewels. The overall cost of the wedding was over Rs 150 crore, while the Jadeja family fed thousands of poor people during the wedding and donated Rs 7-8 crore to charity.

However, this wedding budget is less than half of what Mukesh Ambani spend on the wedding of his daughter Isha Ambani, with businessman Anand Piramal. With a wedding budget of Rs 700 crore, Isha Ambani wore the most expensive lehenga in the world priced at Rs 90 crore.

READ | Navratri 2023 Day 4: What is Maa Kushmanda significance? Colour, puja timing, ritual, mantra

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet MS Dhoni’s millionaire business partner who runs Rs 26,600 crore used car company; net worth is…

Meet government clerk’s sons who earned over Rs 14000 crore in one year, their net worth is…

Bollywood's biggest flop director has 29 flops, still called great, once made classics, now resorts to adult content

IT jobs, campus placements 2024: TCS to hire 40000 freshers but Infosys says...

PLW Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 295 Apprentice posts at plwindianrailways.gov.in

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE