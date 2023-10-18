India’s most expensive royal wedding held in 100-room palace, no match for Ambani-Piramal wedding; budget was…

The most expensive royal wedding in India was held in Gujarat’s Ranjit Vilas Palace and was attended by thousands of guests. Here is all you need to know about the royal affair.

While Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding is considered to be the most expensive wedding ever held in India with a budget of over Rs 700 crore, the most expensive royal wedding in the country was held in 2015 in a Gujarati royal family.

The royal wedding of Prince Jaideep Jadeja and Princess Shivatmika Kumar of Rajkot was an extremely lavish affair, with the entire Gujarat city lit up like a newlywed bride. The Jadeja royal family is the wealthiest and most prominent family of Rajkot, and they celebrated the wedding of their heir in an ultra-luxurious event.

Prince Jaideep Jadeja and Princess Shivatmika Kumar got married at the ancestral home of the Jadeja family, the Ranjit Vilas, which is a royal palace with a large lawn and over 100 rooms. The palace has now been turned into a hotel, adding another property to the hotel business of the royal family.

The royal Jadeja family of Rajkot hosted the lavish function with all the ceremonies, and had over 15,000 baratis in the procession. Apart from this, there were around 25,000 wedding guests, most of who were flown in by the Jadeja private jets.

The groom rode in on an elephant while the bride was adorned with royal jewels. The overall cost of the wedding was over Rs 150 crore, while the Jadeja family fed thousands of poor people during the wedding and donated Rs 7-8 crore to charity.

However, this wedding budget is less than half of what Mukesh Ambani spend on the wedding of his daughter Isha Ambani, with businessman Anand Piramal. With a wedding budget of Rs 700 crore, Isha Ambani wore the most expensive lehenga in the world priced at Rs 90 crore.

