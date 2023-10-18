Navratri 2023 Day 4: What is Maa Kushmanda significance? Colour, puja timing, ritual, mantra

Headlines

Delhi-NCR weather update: Minimum temperatures dip, check IMD update for the week

Same-sex marriage verdict: What’s in favour of and against LGBTQIA+ community? Explained

Delhi: 7 children injured after school van collides with another vehicle in Sadar Bazar Road area

Government scheme: Invest Rs 7 per day and get Rs 5000 monthly pension, here's how

Prithviraj Sukumaran talks about his film Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'I can promise you...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR weather update: Minimum temperatures dip, check IMD update for the week

Same-sex marriage verdict: What’s in favour of and against LGBTQIA+ community? Explained

Delhi: 7 children injured after school van collides with another vehicle in Sadar Bazar Road area

5 must-watch films of Nandamuri Balakrishna

Vegetarian superfoods to end iron deficiency

Highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss 17

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky Jain 'hum saath kahi nahi hai', Aishwarya Sharma cries before Neil Bhatt

Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants nominated for season's first eviction, netizens predict who might take an exit

Alia Bhatt shares photos with Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon from National Awards ceremony, calls it 'memory for life'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Navratri 2023 Day 4: What is Maa Kushmanda significance? Colour, puja timing, ritual, mantra

On the fourth day of Navratri 2023, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped by devotees to seek her blessings. Know all details here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Festival of Navratri is upon us and the entire nation is all decked up. The streets are lit with fancy lights. October 18 will mark the fourth day of Navratri. Navratras are celebrated for nine days and on these days nine different forms of goddess Durga are worshipped.

On the fourth day of Navratri, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. Devotees worshipped the deity and sought her blessings. 

Navratri 2023 Day 4: Date and time 

  • Chaturthi tithi begins: October 18 at 1:28 am
  • Chaturthi tithi ends: October 19 at 1:14 am. 

Navratri 2023 Day 4: Significance

The 'Ku' is Maa Kushmanda means little, ushma means energy and Anda means egg. Maa Kushmanda hai eight hands and rides on the lioness. She holds a kamandal, bow and arrow, and lotus in her right hand. On her left hand, she holds Amrit Kalash, japa mala, gada and chakra. 

Maa Kushmanda is considered the ultimate source of light and energy in the universe. It is said that people who suffer from depression, anxiety, fear and past regrets must perform puja on this day and seek Maa Kushmanda's blessings. 

Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get best offers for every music lovers and guitarists

Navratri 2023: Day 4 colour

Orange colour is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda. 

Navratri 2023 Day 4: Puja vidhi

  • Wake up early in the morning and wear clean clothes. 
  • Light a diya with desi ghee, and offer garland and vermillion to the goddess. 
  • Offer meetha paan, supari, laung, elaichi, five types of seasonal fruits.
  • Recite Durga Saptashti Path and Durga Chalisa. 
  • Chant various mantras dedicated to the goddess. 
  • Offer bhog prasad and chant aarti. 
  • In the evening aarti should be performed before breaking the fast.  

Navratri 2023 Day 4: Mantra 

Suraampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutmev ch Dadhana Haspadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhdastu Me.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian batters who scored century in World Cup against Bangladesh

Apple iPad Air, Apple iPad mini 2023 model expected to launch this week, here’s what to expect

SA vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Netherlands Match 15

Will it rain in Delhi NCR? IMD predicts weather forecast for upcoming days; check here

This Bigg Boss 17 couple received hate after working together, fans strongly opposed their marriage, but...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE