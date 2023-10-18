Navratri 2023 Day 4: What is Maa Kushmanda significance? Colour, puja timing, ritual, mantra

On the fourth day of Navratri 2023, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped by devotees to seek her blessings. Know all details here.

Festival of Navratri is upon us and the entire nation is all decked up. The streets are lit with fancy lights. October 18 will mark the fourth day of Navratri. Navratras are celebrated for nine days and on these days nine different forms of goddess Durga are worshipped.

On the fourth day of Navratri, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. Devotees worshipped the deity and sought her blessings.

Navratri 2023 Day 4: Date and time

Chaturthi tithi begins: October 18 at 1:28 am

Chaturthi tithi ends: October 19 at 1:14 am.

Navratri 2023 Day 4: Significance

The 'Ku' is Maa Kushmanda means little, ushma means energy and Anda means egg. Maa Kushmanda hai eight hands and rides on the lioness. She holds a kamandal, bow and arrow, and lotus in her right hand. On her left hand, she holds Amrit Kalash, japa mala, gada and chakra.

Maa Kushmanda is considered the ultimate source of light and energy in the universe. It is said that people who suffer from depression, anxiety, fear and past regrets must perform puja on this day and seek Maa Kushmanda's blessings.

Navratri 2023: Day 4 colour

Orange colour is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda.

Navratri 2023 Day 4: Puja vidhi

Wake up early in the morning and wear clean clothes.

Light a diya with desi ghee, and offer garland and vermillion to the goddess.

Offer meetha paan, supari, laung, elaichi, five types of seasonal fruits.

Recite Durga Saptashti Path and Durga Chalisa.

Chant various mantras dedicated to the goddess.

Offer bhog prasad and chant aarti.

In the evening aarti should be performed before breaking the fast.

Navratri 2023 Day 4: Mantra

Suraampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutmev ch Dadhana Haspadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhdastu Me.