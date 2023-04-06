Search icon
Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Perform these remedies to remove all obstacles from life

This time Hanuman Janmotsav is being celebrated today, April 6. The day of the birth anniversary of Sankatmocha Hanuman is the day to get the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti is an important Hindu festival celebrated to honor Lord Hanuman, the monkey god who is revered for his strength, wisdom, and devotion. The festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, which falls in April or May.

This time Hanuman Janmotsav is being celebrated today, April 6. The day of the birth anniversary of Sankatmocha Hanuman is the day to get the blessings of Lord Hanuman. Here are some remedies for the day of Hanuman Jayanti in 2023:

  • Wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean clothes.
  • Offer flowers, sweets, and fruits to Lord Hanuman and perform puja (worship).
  • Read the Hanuman Chalisa, a devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman.
  • Fast for the day or observe a partial fast.
  • Donate to the poor and needy, especially those who are suffering from illnesses or disabilities.
  • Recite or listen to stories related to Lord Hanuman's life and teachings.
  • Chant "Jai Hanuman" or "Sri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram" to invoke the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

These remedies will help you observe Hanuman Jayanti with reverence and devotion, and attract the blessings of Lord Hanuman in your life.

