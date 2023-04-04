Is Hanuman Jayanti on April 5 or 6? Know date, time, shubh mohrat, puja vidhi

Representational Image

On the full moon day of the Chaitra month, Hanuman Jayanti, or the anniversary of Bajrang Bali's birth, is commemorated. Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 6 this year. Hanumanji was born on Tuesday, the full moon day of Chaitra month, and is thought to be Rudravatar, or the incarnation of Lord Shiva, according to mythology. Because of this, Tuesday is regarded as Bajrangbali's special day, and fasting and adoring him on this day will result in his blessings.

Devotees observe the fast even on the festival of Hanuman Jayanti, and they end the fast by performing ritualistic devotion to him. On this day, numerous actions and rituals are carried out, and Bhandaras are arranged at temples all over the nation.

Let’s know the significance of Hanuman Jayanti, how to worship at home, and when it's best to worship.

Hanuman Jayanti date:

The Panchang predicts that Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 6. In reality, Chaitra Purnima begins on Wednesday, April 5, at 9.19 am, and ends on Thursday, April 6, at 10.4 minutes. Consequently, Hanuman Jayanti shall only be observed on April 6th, in accordance with Udaya Tithi belief, and Bajrangbali will be honoured by keeping a fast on this day.

Hanuman Jayanti time of celebration:

On April 6, between the hours of 6.06 and 7.40 a.m., is the blessed period for Hanuman Jayanti worship. Afterwards, from 12:24 until 1:58 in the afternoon, you can worship. In addition to this, there is a blessed period for worship between 5:07 and 8:07 in the evening.

Hanuman Jayanti puja vidhi:

Provide Bajrangbali red flowers, vermilion, akshat, betel leaf, motichur laddoos, crimson diapers, and basil leaves as a way to pray for Hanumanji. Hanuman Chalisa: Say it aloud. Repeat the Hanumanji aarti. Give Hanumanji some laddoos, halwa, and bananas as bhog. It is also said to be particularly significant to recite Sunder Kand and Bajrang Baan on this day. By doing this, Bajrangbali is happy, and all forms of bad energy are banished from the area.