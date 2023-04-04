Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Is Hanuman Jayanti on April 5 or 6? Know date, time, shubh mohrat, puja vidhi

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated as the birthday of Bajrangbali. This time Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

Is Hanuman Jayanti on April 5 or 6? Know date, time, shubh mohrat, puja vidhi
Representational Image

On the full moon day of the Chaitra month, Hanuman Jayanti, or the anniversary of Bajrang Bali's birth, is commemorated. Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 6 this year. Hanumanji was born on Tuesday, the full moon day of Chaitra month, and is thought to be Rudravatar, or the incarnation of Lord Shiva, according to mythology. Because of this, Tuesday is regarded as Bajrangbali's special day, and fasting and adoring him on this day will result in his blessings. 

Devotees observe the fast even on the festival of Hanuman Jayanti, and they end the fast by performing ritualistic devotion to him. On this day, numerous actions and rituals are carried out, and Bhandaras are arranged at temples all over the nation.

Let’s know the significance of Hanuman Jayanti, how to worship at home, and when it's best to worship.

Hanuman Jayanti date:
The Panchang predicts that Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 6. In reality, Chaitra Purnima begins on Wednesday, April 5, at 9.19 am, and ends on Thursday, April 6, at 10.4 minutes. Consequently, Hanuman Jayanti shall only be observed on April 6th, in accordance with Udaya Tithi belief, and Bajrangbali will be honoured by keeping a fast on this day.

Hanuman Jayanti time of celebration:
On April 6, between the hours of 6.06 and 7.40 a.m., is the blessed period for Hanuman Jayanti worship. Afterwards, from 12:24 until 1:58 in the afternoon, you can worship. In addition to this, there is a blessed period for worship between 5:07 and 8:07 in the evening.

Hanuman Jayanti puja vidhi:
Provide Bajrangbali red flowers, vermilion, akshat, betel leaf, motichur laddoos, crimson diapers, and basil leaves as a way to pray for Hanumanji. Hanuman Chalisa: Say it aloud. Repeat the Hanumanji aarti. Give Hanumanji some laddoos, halwa, and bananas as bhog. It is also said to be particularly significant to recite Sunder Kand and Bajrang Baan on this day. By doing this, Bajrangbali is happy, and all forms of bad energy are banished from the area. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
From Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean dramas that are must watch
Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen pose with Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, other stars at Oscars 2023 nominees luncheon
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Dog invades ground during CSK vs LSG match, video takes internet by storm
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.