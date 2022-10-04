Dussehra 2022: Six places where Ravana is worshipped in India

Dussehra 2022 (file photo)

Dussehra is a holy Hindu festival which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy across the country. This year, it is being celebrated on October 5. The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil and marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.

The Dussehra festival is celebrated on the 10th day of the Ashwin month, culminating in the nine days of the Navratri. The day is celebrated in different ways in many parts of the country. While in most parts of the country, it is celebrated by burning the effigies of Ravana, there are some places where Ravana is worshipped.

Know about these places and the reasons why Ravana is worshipped here.

1. Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh

It is believed that Ravana's wife Mandodari was born in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Hence, people in Mandsaur worship Ravana as he is considered as the son-in-law of Mandsaur. Therefore, the locals here pay tribute to Ravana by turning off the lights of their homes on the day of Dussehra.

2. Bisrakh, Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's Bisrakh is considered to be the birthplace of Ravana, according to many beliefs. Ravana is considered as a Maha Brahamana in this region and is worshipped by people. During Navratri, Yagnas are performed by the locals to pay tribute to Ravana.

3. Kangra, Himachal Pradesh

Kangra is believed to be the place where Ravana appeased Lord Shiva with his devotion and austerity after which Lord Shiva offered immense blessings over Ravana. Hence, the people of Kangra do not burn the effigy of Ravana.

4. Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Ravana is worshipped in some parts of Jodhpur, not only on Dussehra but every day. As per legends, Ravana was married to Mandodari, daughter of king Mandawar, known as Mandor.

His kingdom was situated on the bank of the Saraswati river at that time. Therefore, the descendants in some places of Jodhpur mourn the death of Ravana and never go to watch him burn.

5. Kolar, Karnataka

In Karnataka's Kolar district, people worship Ravana because of his devotion to Lord Shiva. In a procession during the harvest festival, his ten-headed and twenty-armed idol is worshipped by the locals alongside Lord Shiva.

6. Gadchiroli, Maharashtra

Some people belonging to the Gond tribe in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli worship Ravana and his son Meghananda. As per beliefs, Ravana was never demonized in the Valmiki Ramayana and it was mentioned that he did not do anything wrong to Lord Rama's wife Sita. The tribals here offer prayers to Ravana during their tribal festival known as Falgun.