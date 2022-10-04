Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Dussehra 2022: What did Ravan's 10 head signify

As per mythology, Ravan's ten heads represent his 10 qualities and also symbolise the six "Shastras" and four "Vedas"

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 08:17 PM IST

Dussehra 2022: What did Ravan's 10 head signify
Significance of Ravan's 10 head

The word 'Dussehra' signifies the meaning of the festival itself. The word is formed from two words Dus means ten and Ahara means day, so this day is called the tenth day. Another meaning comes from the mythology of the festival where 'Dus' signifies the ten heads of Ravana or bad or evil and 'hara' means to defeat or removal.

Ravana performed an intense penance (tapasya) for several years to please and get a boon from Lord Brahma. During his penance, Ravana chopped off his head ten times as a sacrifice to please Lord Brahma. Each time he cutted his head off, a new head arose, thus enabling him to continue his penance. Atlast, Lord Brahma pleased with Ravana's penance, appeared before him after his 10th decapitation and told him to ask for a boon. Ravana asked for immortality, which Lord Brahma refused to grant, but gave him the celestial nectar of immortality, which we all know was stored under his navel. Thus Ravana got ten heads and twenty arms, due to which he is also known as "Dasamukha".

As per mythology, Ravan's ten heads represent his 10 qualities which are:

  • Kaam (lust)
  • Krodh (wrath)
  • Lobh (greed)
  • Moh (obsession)
  • Mada (vanity)
  • Maatsarya (Envy)
  • Ahankaara (Ego)
  • Chitta (will)
  • Manas (Heart)
  • Buddhi (Mind or Intellect)

Ravana's 10 heads also symbolise the six "Shastras" and four "Vedas", making him a great scholar and one of the most intelligent beings of his time. Despite Ravana being a master of 64 types of knowledge, all of his learnings were of no use as he did not put them into practice. Though he had all the wealth, he could not enjoy anything because of his excessive desires. He became a slave to his feelings which finally led to his death. Thus Ravana's 10 heads also signify that when you have more than you need, it serves no purpose.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Ranveer-Deepika, Saif-Kareena, Ranbir-Alia: Ahead of Brahmastra release, a look at Bollywood films of real-life couples
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odia singer Murali Mohapatra collapses and dies while performing on stage, CM Naveen Patnaik mourns his demise
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.