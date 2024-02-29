Twitter
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Who are Mukesh Ambani's nephew Vikram and niece Isheta?

The duo have arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding function.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 06:58 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

The pre-wedding festivities of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have already begun in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It started with 'anna seva' on Thursday, February 28. Several celebrities and personalities have arrived in the city to attend pre-wedding bash. Besides, Mukesh Ambani's nephew Vikram and niece Isheta also arrived in the city on Thursday. But who are they? The duo are Mukesh Ambani's youngest sister Deepti Salgaocar’s children. Deepti, who stays away from limelight, is married to businessman Dattaraj Salgaocar.

Who are Mukesh Ambani's nephew Vikram and niece Isheta? 

Vikram Salgaocar, who arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday, is the oldest cousin of Isha, Anant, and Akash Ambani. He is the grandson of Dhirubhai Ambani. His father and son-in-law of Dhirubhai Ambani, Dattaraj Salgaocar, owns VM Salgaocar Group of Companies which mainly deals in iron ore, coal, and wind energy. Vikram started his career in 2007 as an associate with McKinsey and Company. Later, he joined Reliance Entertainment. He is currently the director of V.M. Salgaocar Hotels and Resorts Private Limited.

Vikram's sister Isheta prefers to keep a low profile like her mother Deepti. Isheta currently serves as the Vice President of Corporate Development at Salgaocar Corporation Pvt. Ltd. She is an alumnus of Harvard Business School. Her mother Deepti Salgaocar is the youngest daughter of the late businessman Dhirubhai Ambani. Isheta is also known for her philanthropic activities. 

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding:

The three-day pre-wedding festivities will begin on March 1 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been engaged since January last year. The duo will tie the knot on July 12.

READ | Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani's would-be bahu dazzles in Sabyasachi suit at 'Anna Seva'

