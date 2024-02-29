Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani's would-be bahu dazzles in Sabyasachi suit at 'Anna Seva'

Twitter
Headlines

India's GDP grows at 8.4 per cent in December quarter; economy to expand at 7.6 pc in...

Watch: Shubman Gill meets GT teammate's father who works as security guard at Ranchi airport, video goes viral

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover joke about feud, Krushna references Govinda; show to start on...

Meet Dolly Chaiwala, the internet sensation behind Bill Gates viral 'Chai Pe Charcha' video

How Digital Transformation Is Upgrading Businesses Across The Globe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shubman Gill meets GT teammate's father who works as security guard at Ranchi airport, video goes viral

Meet Dolly Chaiwala, the internet sensation behind Bill Gates viral 'Chai Pe Charcha' video

How Digital Transformation Is Upgrading Businesses Across The Globe

Benefits of including low GI foods in your diet

Meet cricketer to score more than 1000 runs in an innings

8 must visit countries for your next vacation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover joke about feud, Krushna references Govinda; show to start on...

Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, bringing Delhi vs Mumbai flavour in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani's would-be bahu dazzles in Sabyasachi suit at 'Anna Seva'

Her outfit was a blend of traditional and modern styles, featuring a long-sleeved kurta adorned with intricate gold embroidery and broad borders.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 04:38 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In Jamnagar, Gujarat, the air was buzzing with excitement as Radhika Merchant, soon-to-be bride of Anant Ambani, embraced the spirit of giving back to the community before her wedding celebrations. Accompanied by Mukesh Ambani, the trio embarked on a heartfelt journey of philanthropy.

Dressed in a stunning pink-red sharara suit, Radhika exuded grace and elegance. Her outfit was a blend of traditional and modern styles, featuring a long-sleeved kurta adorned with intricate gold embroidery and broad borders. The soft pink velvet dhoti-style trousers with matching borders added a touch of regal charm to her ensemble. Draped gracefully around her shoulders was a vibrant orange dupatta, lending a pop of colour to her look.

What truly stood out was Radhika's choice of accessories. The jingle of silver bangles with delicate hangings adorned her wrists, adding a touch of whimsy to her attire. Her hair, left cascading freely, added a natural allure to her overall appearance, enhancing her radiant beauty.

Her outfit was a blend of traditional and modern styles, featuring a long-sleeved kurta adorned with intricate gold embroidery and broad borders.

 

 

As Radhika, Anant, and Mukesh Ambani approached the Anna Seva venue, their presence radiated warmth and compassion. Together, they served food to over 51,000 villagers, spreading joy and kindness to those in need. Radhika's family, including her maternal grandmother and parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant, joined hands with the soon-to-be-wedded couple, making it a heartwarming family affair.

Radhika's attire and demeanor spoke volumes about her character – a blend of elegance, simplicity, and kindness. Her choice to prioritize giving back to the community amidst her wedding preparations reflected her genuine concern for others.

As the pre-wedding celebrations continued, Radhika's actions served as a reminder of the importance of generosity and empathy. It wasn't just about looking beautiful; it was about making a difference in the lives of others and spreading joy in the community.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Malayalam actress Lena reveals she is married to Gaganyaan astronaut Prasanth Nair: 'Was waiting...'

Richard Lewis, legendary stand-up comic and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, dies at 76 after heart attack

Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer, entered Bollywood, worked with superstars, is now king of OTT, he is..

Viral video: Man inks girlfriend's name inside lower lip, internet reacts

Isha Ambani’s Rs 828000 crore brand gears up to take on Coca-Cola and Pepsi, signs massive deal to bring…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE