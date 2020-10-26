Is Rohit Sharma out of IPL 2020? Speculation grows after Australia tour exclusion

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma's name has not been added in any sqaud travelling to Australia for the T20I, ODI and Test series.

The Hitman also missed out two matches against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) because of hamstring injury.

It was earlier said that the MI team management is looking at the next game the next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for the regular skipper to return.

But now it looks unlikely as the news ciruclates that the Hitman is likely to miss out the rest of the IPL season. The speculations come after the exclusion of the cricketer for the Australia tour.

The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and also Ishant Sharma. KL Rahul has been named as the vice-captain for the T20I and ODI series.

This is the second time this year that Sharma has been sidelined by an injury. Earlier, he had to fly back early from India’s tour of New Zealand in February and had missed the ODI and Test series.

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Test squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar, Ajinkya(vc), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.