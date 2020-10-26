India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma's health to be monitored, KL Rahul named vice-captain for T20I and ODI

Team India

The all-important selection committee has picked the India T20I, ODI and Test squads for Tour of Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that with the team, four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan - will travel with the Indian contingent.

Varun Chakravarthy added to T20I squad while Mohammed Siraj included to Test side. KL Rahul has been named as the vice-captain for the T20I and ODI series.

As for Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma's injury, the BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of the cricketers. The two have not been named in any squad.

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Test squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar, Ajinkya(vc), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

Indian squad will tour Australia for a two-month long series featuring four Tests; three ODIs and T20Is. The limited overs is likely to be held entirely in Sydney and Canberra whichwill be followed by a four-match Test series.

The dates and schedule for the tour is yet to be officially confirmed by Cricket Australia and BCCI.