IPL 2023: Auction likely to take place on THIS date, check latest updates

IPL 2023: Team preparations have already begun from the next edition of the Indian Premier League which will be held in the traditional home-and-away format in India next year. As per latest reports, the IPL 2023 auction could take place on December 16, 2022 in Bengaluru.

The date of the IPL 2023 auction was reported by TOI citing reliable sources. While the auction last year was a mega auction, this year it is likely to be a smaller event in terms of players up for grabs. In another update, it was reported that the salary purse for IPL franchises may be increased by Rs 5 crore this year. While the salary purse was Rs 90 crore, the purse could be Rs 95 crore this year.

In T20 cricket's biggest fest, the 10 IPL franchises will play their home matches at the designated venues, outgoing BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had told state cricket associations in a letter back in September.

Earlier, it was reported that the BCCI was mulling the date mini-auction ahead of IPL 2023 as somewhere in mid-December. The latest report points to an accurate date in this regard. Teams have begun preparation as IPL returns to the pre-Covid format. MS Dhoni was seen working back to fitness in his home town Ranchi. A video emerged of Dhoni batting in the nets.

In other news, the BCCI is also working on the much-awaited Women's IPL, which is expected to launch its first edition early next year, Ganguly had informed last month.

