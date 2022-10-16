T20 World Cup: HUGE UPSET as Asia Cup champs Sri Lanka suffer embarrassing defeat against Namibia

Sri Lanka suffered a huge upset in their first T20 World Cup 2022 round 1 group A fixture as they went down against minnows Namibia.

Namibia have done the improbable, they have defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs on Sunday in the first match of T20 World Cup 2022. Chasing 164 runs, the Asia Cup champs could only muster up 108 runs, thus losing out to the minnows who picked up their first-ever win over an ICC top 10-ranked side.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka had won the toss, and he chose to bowl. His bowlers responded to the skipper's decision and they ran riot with the new ball.

Namibia lost both their openers under 16 runs, they were down 93/6 at one point in their innings, but then came the partnership which changed the match.

Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit stitched together a 70-run stand in just 37 balls and helped their team go past the 150-run mark.

It looked as if the Sri Lankan side still had enough in the tank, but Namibia had other plans.

They came flying out of the blocks, and an all-round team effort from Gerhard Erasmus' side.

The reigning Asia Cup champs were reduced to 40/4, and they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

44 off 28 with the bat

2/26 with the ball



44 off 28 with the bat

2/26 with the ball

All-round brilliance from Jan Frylinck

Skipper Shanaka was the highest run-scorer for his side with 29 runs, but the rest of the batsmen struggled comprehensively.

Namibia are thus off and running and they have picked up valuable first point in group A. What it means is that Sri Lanka will have to win their remaining matches or else they could risk being eliminated from the T20 World Cup without playing in the Super 12 stage.