CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders best XI – CSK vs KKR LIVE at 7:30 PM

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Player List, CSK Dream11 Team Player List, KKR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head Record.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 10:40 AM IST

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 Match 49 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match Between CSK vs KKR at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently fifth in the IPL 2020 points table and their playoff chances are hanging by a thread ahead of their clash against Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni’s team are the only side to be officially out of the playoff race and they will be determined to spoil the party for Kolkata Knight Riders who have endured inconsistency throughout the season. Kolkata Knight Riders seemed to have bounced back with a win against Delhi Capitals but they crashed down to earth with a heavy loss to the resurgent Kings XI Punjab team.

The equation is simple for Kolkata Knight Riders. If they lose, they will have to win their next game against Rajasthan Royals and hope Kings XI Punjab lose in a big way to Chennai Super Kings. However, if Kolkata Knight Riders lose both of their remaining games, they will be eliminated from the playoff race. The game between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals assume massive importance as a loss for Rajasthan Royals will knock them out of the race.

IPL 2020 21st Match LIVE between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (CSK vs KKR) Dream11 Team Prediction

IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (CSK vs KKR)

Date: 29 October 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy League CSK vs KKR PLAYING 11

CSK vs KKR Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER

MS Dhoni

CSK vs KKR Dream11 BATSMEN

Shubman Gill

Ambati Rayudu

Rahul Tripathi

Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK vs KKR Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS

Sunil Narine

Andre Russell

Sam Curran

CSK vs KKR Dream11 BOWLERS

Lockie Ferguson

Deepak Chahar

Varun Chakravarthy

CSK vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, Nitish Rana, MS Dhoni, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (CSK vs KKR) Squads

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Murali Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad

Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth

