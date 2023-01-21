Wrestling sexual harassment case: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh steps down as star wrestlers join protest

Top Indian wrestlers protest against the WFI (Photo - ANI)

Many top wrestlers in India had taken to the streets earlier to protest the functioning and administration of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), launching sexual harassment allegations against coaches and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Now, after several days of protests, WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been asked to step down from his duty as the top boss as the investigations against the sexual harassment claims made against him continue.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met with the protesting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia to hear their demands and announced that the WFI president will be stepping down from his duties till the time the investigations against him conclude.

The Union Minister said, “I am joined by fellow members. We had meetings yesterday and today also. They told me about the serious allegations. And what kind of changes they have been demanding. We sent a notice to WFI and sought their response. I would like to thank them because they have suggested some important changes.”

Anurag Thakur further added, “Till the time the inquiry comes to decision. It will look into the day-to-day work. And till then Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will step aside from his work and join the investigation.”

This comes just as many star wrestlers such as MC Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt joined the other protesters to show solidarity towards the wrestling community in the midst of the controversy that broke out over the sexual harassment charges.

Earlier, Commonwealth medal winner Vinesh Phogat had alleged that many head coaches in WFI, as well as WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, have been sexually harassing female players for years and when she decided to come forward with the claims, she was threatened with death.

Replying to these allegations, WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had spoken to the press, saying that if there is any truth to the sexual harassment allegations against him, he will “hang himself”.

READ | Delhi weather: Light rains likely in capital next week, check latest IMD forecast