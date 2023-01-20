Delhi weather: Light rains likely in capital next week, check latest IMD forecast (file photo)

Delhi weather update: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi next week. The cold waves eased in the capital on Friday as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. This was the highest minimum temperature in January so far.

While, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the weather department said.

"Light isolated rain on January 23, light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershower is expected from January 24 to 27," IMD has predicted for Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.

It also predicted that strong surface winds are likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh on January 23 and 24.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for Saturday with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to settle around 10 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively. They said north India will get a respite from the cold wave for the next five days.

"Another active western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of January 20 to 26 and the plains of northwest India from January 23 to 25," the IMD has said.

Under its influence, light to moderate rain and snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from January 20 to 22. The intensity and distribution are likely to increase between January 23 and 26.

(With inputs from ANI)