Will it rain in Delhi, UP today? Check rain forecast for this week; weather in Uttarakhand, Chennai and more

Several states other than Delhi, including Chennai, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, and Telangana, have also been forecast by IMD to experience mild rainfall.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 09:47 AM IST

Representational Image

Delhi, Haryana, UP, Uttrakhand, Gujarat, Rajasthan and other Northeastern states’ weather took another turn from Saturday morning to gloomy sky and a brief period of light rain, along with a modest drop in the temperature to 21 degrees Celsius.  Little precipitation is expected in the nation's capital through Monday, March 20, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A mostly cloudy sky with the potential for a few spots of light rain or drizzle is expected over Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), has issued a warning from March 17 to March 19, rains, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are expected in Delhi, UP. 

In various Indian states between March 16 and 20, the weather office has forecast mild to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. These states are Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat.

In Noida, the weather is partly cloudy and the maximum temperature today is 26 degrees. 

"In the coming 24 hours, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at many places in the state. There is a possibility of sprinkling along with it. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorm at one or two places in the state. Now news has come from Kanker that a hailstorm has been registered in Charama of Kanker. It is likely to remain till March 20, after that the weather will continue to improve," states IMD Meteorologist HP Chandra.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange advisory for a number of districts in the Chhattisgarh state, foretelling light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms.

According to rainy weather warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Maharashtra over the ensuing few hours, several cities and districts were anticipated to encounter a thunderstorm along with light rain. 

