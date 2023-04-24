Why was Amritpal Singh taken to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail after being arrested in Punjab’s Moga?

Amritpal Singh (File Photo)

After a month-long chase against him by the Punjab Police, Khalistani leader, and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh surrender in the Moga district of the state. Despite being in Punjab at the time of his arrest, Singh was taken to Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail.

As Amritpal Singh was taken to Assam’s Dibrugarh just hours after his surrender, eight of his supporters who were arrested earlier are currently also lodged in the same jail. It is reported that Amritpal is currently placed under isolation, in the surveillance of 69 CCTV cameras.

Dibrugarh Central Jail is among the oldest and most secure prisons in the entire northeastern region of India, where Amritpal is currently lodged. However, many were unclear as to why he was not placed in a Punjab prison since a majority of his alleged crimes were charged in the state.

According to sources, Amritpal Singh and several members of his radical outfit Waris Punjab De were placed in Dibrugarh jail in Assam since lodging them in a jail in north India might lead to gang activities due to other prisoners in the jails.

Why Amritpal Singh and his other jailed supporters have been taken to the other side of the country because the north Indian jail might consist of several gangsters and separatists associated with the Khalistani movement, giving rise to disturbances.

There has never been a major prison break attempt in the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam in its nearly 2 century-old history, and remains one of the most secure prisons in India. It is also surrounded by Assam’s Black Cat Commandos, CRPF, and local security personnel in the three-tier security system.

Amritpal Singh had surrendered to the Punjab Police after delivering a sermon in a gurdwara in Moga. The police had surrounded the area and announced via loudspeakers that there was no way to escape the area, after which the Khalistani leader surrendered.

READ | WPD chief Amritpal Singh printed Khalistani money inspired by US dollar, designed map of Khalistan