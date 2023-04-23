WPD chief Amritpal Singh printed Khalistani money inspired by US dollar, designed map of Khalistan

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh (Photo - PTI)

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, who had remained to abscond for over a month, finally surrendered to the Punjab Police on Sunday after delivering a sermon in a gurdwara in Moga, putting an end to the cat-and-mouse chase in the state.

Now, reports have suggested that Amritpal Singh, who was known to be a staunch follower of the Khalistani movement, had printed Khalistani money as he demanded a separate nation. The Khalistani currency notes were inspired by the US dollar note.

According to India Today reports, Amritpal Singh had printed Khalistani currency noted that also had a map of Khalistan on the back. He was also developing his own “tiger force”, and marked cities where the Khalistani government would be established.

Amritpal Singh had decided that Kapurthala, Patiala, and Jind were among the areas which will be included in his idea of Khalistan. India Today sources said that the Khalistani leader was also raising his own army called the Amritpal Tiger Force.

Earlier, intelligence reports had said that Amritpal Singh was in touch with separatists from many countries to create Khalistan, and Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI was helping the separatist leader.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh was known to be a “ladies' man” and had taken refuge at the homes of several of his female supporters while he was trying the escape the police during the month-long manhunt against him and his supporters.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said Amritpal was arrested from Rode on Sunday morning after police personnel surrounded him, leaving no way for him to escape. Amritpal has been taken to Assam's Dibrugarh under the National Security Act (NSA), Gill told a press conference here.

The crackdown against Amritpal was ordered he and his supporters had stormed the Ajnala police station with swords and weapons, demanding the release of his close aide Toofan Singh.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Did Amritpal Singh surrender to protect wife Kirandeep Kaur? Know how he routed funds via NRI wife