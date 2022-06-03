Who is Sachin Bishnoi, man who allegedly shot Sidhu Moose Wala? Know motive behind killing

File photo

Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer and Congress leader, was gruesomely murdered in the Mansa district of Punjab nearly a week ago. Earlier today, gangster Sachin Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the killing of Moose Wala near his native village.

Sachin Bishnoi reportedly made a phone call to a leading news outlet and confessed to the murder of Moose Wala. He said, according to media reports, that he shot and killed the Punjab singer “with his own hands” as an act of revenge.

Who is Sachin Bishnoi?

Sachin Bishnoi is the nephew of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been embroiled in the controversy of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case. Not much is known about Sachin Bishnoi yet, but it is likely that he is about 24 years old and hails from the Abohar district of Punjab.

Sachin Bishnoi, who is a significant part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said that he is the one who shot Sidhu Moose Wala. He said that the murder was revenge for the killing of “his brother Vicky Middukhera”, who was a close friend of Lawrence.

Sachin Bishnoi alleged that Sidhu Moose Wala had killed Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Middukhera, who was associated with the political party. Bishnoi shot him as an “act of revenge” for the murder of Middukhera.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted that his gang was responsible for the brutal killing of acclaimed Punjabi singer Shubhdep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, sources said on Friday.

While confirming the jailed gangster’s involvement in the singer’s murder, official sources told IANS, “He confessed that his gang is responsible for the killing (Moose Wala’s murder) but also said he was not directly behind it as he is lodged in jail.”

Prominent Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who is popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unidentified men last weekend. The post-mortem report revealed that he was shot 19 times, and was brought dead to the hospital.

It must be noted that Moose Wala was killed just a day after his security cover was revoked by the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, attracting flak on the Aam Aadmi Party in the state.

